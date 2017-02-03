Story highlights The EU's largest party reacts to Trump's likely pick for EU envoy as "hostile" to the bloc

Letter urging EU leaders to reject Malloch's appointment comes as they meet in Malta

Valletta, Malta (CNN) The European Parliament's main political party is attempting to block US President Donald Trump's expected choice for US ambassador to the European Union, calling the likely nominee "hostile and malevolent."

A letter from the Group of the European People's Party, or EPP, urges the EU to reject US businessman Ted Malloch as bloc leaders hold an informal summit Friday in Malta expected to focus on migration, NATO and Europe's future.

The EU faces uncertainties as the UK moves to extricate itself from the union -- Brexit -- and hostility from the Trump administration.

In the letter to the presidents of the European Council and European Commission , the EPP calls the pro-Brexit Malloch "hostile and malevolent" and criticizes a "series of public statements" by the American "denigrating the EU."

"In these statements, the prospective nominee expressed his ambitions 'to tame the bloc like he brought down the Soviet Union,' eloquently supported dissolution of the European Union and explicitly bet on the demise of the common currency within months," it reads.