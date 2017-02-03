Robert De Niro delivers punchlines but 'The Comedian' lacks punch

(CNN) Robert De Niro delivers punch lines without much punch in "The Comedian" -- a peculiar movie, other than the modest kick of seeing its star try his hand at stand-up. It's watchable, barely, thanks to a stellar cast, including several former De Niro co-stars who appeared opposite him in better films.

As a result, director Taylor Hackford's movie works less as a cohesive story than an assemblage of vignettes, along the way reuniting De Niro with Harvey Keitel, Charles Grodin and (briefly, as himself) Billy Crystal.

Although it's familiar, the premise certainly had potential. De Niro plays Jackie Burke, an insult comic who has fallen on hard times and walks around with a sizable chip on his shoulder. Part of that has to do with being constantly identified with the character he played in a fictional old sitcom, "Eddie's Home," so much so that people chant "Eddie" when he performs and plead with him to yell the character's patented catchphrase.

Forced to perform community service after a run-in with a heckler, he meets the much-younger Harmony (Leslie Mann), with whom he strikes up an awkward and not especially convincing relationship. The idea of two damaged people finding each other is hardly a new one, but there's seldom a moment where anything about Jackie and Harmony makes sense.

