'I Am Not Your Negro' brings James Baldwin's words to life

(CNN) Drawn from an unpublished and unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin, "I Am Not Your Negro" is a scorching, stunningly relevant documentary, almost hypnotically combining the late author's provocative words and interviews with cinematic and historical images.

Just nominated for an Oscar as best documentary alongside two other films devoted to aspects of the black experience -- "13th" and "O.J.: Made in America" -- the project simultaneously looks back and forward, resonating as both history and present-day social commentary at a time of Black Lives Matter and #OscarsSoWhite.

This is not, notably, a biography; rather, director Raoul Peck has created what amounts to an extended visual essay, weaving together footage that lends weight to Baldwin's powerful prose.

Peck gained access to material from Baldwin's estate, using 30 pages written for a planned book devoted to the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. as the film's thematic spine.

The result is a sweeping looking at race relations, and in particular how African Americans have been depicted in media. For those marginally familiar with him, it's also a bracing introduction to Baldwin as a social commentator, with Samuel L. Jackson breathing life into his writings, augmented by extensive clips of the author in venues such as Dick Cavett's show.

