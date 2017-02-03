Faith Evans announces Notorious B.I.G. duets album

Story highlights The album drops May 19

It's been 20 years since Biggie's murder

(CNN) Twenty years after the unsolved murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G, his wife is releasing an album of duets with him.

R & B star Faith Evans announced on Friday that "The King & I" will be released on May 19, two days before what would have been the rapper's 45th birthday.

The Nototious B.I.G. -- also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher Wallace -- was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

Evans and Wallace were still legally married but estranged at the time of his death.

The couple met on a photo shoot in 1994 and married nine days later.

