Mattis: US will defend Japanese islands claimed by China

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Saturday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defending Japan, including a group of disputed islands which have been claimed by China.

"I made clear that our long-standing policy on the Senkaku Islands stands -- the US will continue to recognize Japanese administration of the islands and as such Article 5 of the US-Japan Security Treaty applies," Mattis said in prepared remarks.

Article 5 of that treaty says the US will defend territories under Japanese administration, which would include the Senkakus, an uninhabited group of islands in the East China Sea called the Diaoyus by China.

Mattis' visit to Japan and South Korea follows a campaign in which President Donald Trump unsettled the region by suggesting that Seoul and Tokyo develop their own nuclear weapons and pay more towards keeping US troops stationed in the two countries.

But in his inaugural trip as secretary of defense, Mattis has repeatedly reassured its staunchest US allies of its commitment to the region.

"I want there to be no misunderstanding during the transition in Washington that we stand firmly, 100% shoulder to shoulder with you and the Japanese people," Mattis said.

Contested waters

The US commitment to the disputed islands, which Mattis also reaffirmed in a Friday night meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is not new. In 2014, the Obama administration also said the remote chain fell under the treaty.

In late 2013, China declared an air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over much of the East China Sea, including the Senkakus, despite objections from Tokyo and Washington.

Japan also has an ADIZ over the islands. While the Senkakus are uninhabited, their ownership would allow for exclusive oil, mineral and fishing rights in the surrounding waters.

Mattis and Abe also discussed the threat from North Korea's nuclear program, saying Tokyo and Washington would improve cooperation with Seoul in responding to and deterring nuclear weapons and missile development from the Kim Jong Un regime.

A Japanese government statement on the Mattis-Abe meeting made no mention of how much Japan pays towards the cost of keeping some 52,000 US troops in Japan.

The statement did say "both sides agreed on making cooperation to ensure the stable stationing of the US Forces in Japan."

As part of that they agreed that the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa would be relocated to Henoko, a less densely populated section of the island.

'Overwhelming' response

Mattis arrived in Tokyo earlier Friday from South Korea, the first stop in his first overseas trip as US defense secretary.

While in Seoul, he he pledged to deploy THAAD -- the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system -- to protect US and South Korean troops.

"North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said at a press conference in Seoul on Friday.

Speaking alongside South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo, he added: "Any attack on the United States or on our allies will be defeated and any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a response that will be effective and overwhelming."

A statement on Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency said deployment of THAAD is pushing the Korean peninsula to the "brink of a nuclear war."

The statement said THAAD was part of an offensive strategy between Seoul and Washington, alleging the two had "worked out a plan for a preemptive attack on the North and ... desperately pushed forward it, pushing the situation on the peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war."

On Thursday Mattis said Pyongyang's "provocative behavior" made THAAD necessary.