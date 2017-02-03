Rape, torture and child murder alleged in new UN report into Rakhine State

Story highlights Reports of violence and rape are hard to confirm as access for journalists is limited

A government spokeswoman told CNN the allegations will be investigated

(CNN) Myanmar's security forces are waging a brutal campaign of murder, rape and torture in Rakhine State, a new UN report released on Friday has alleged.

Eyewitness statements in the report detail "unprecedented" levels of violence, include burning people alive, raping girls as young as 11 and cutting children's throats.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a statement the report indicates "very likely commission of crimes against humanity."

Aye Aye Soe, a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government, said the government has seen the report and is "very concerned about the allegations"

"The Investigation Commission headed by the Vice President will look into it. If evidences of the violations are found we will definitely take action on them," she told CNN via email.