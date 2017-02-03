Story highlights THAAD missile defense part of US-South Korean attack plan, North says

(CNN) The commitment of the US and South Korea to the THAAD missile defense system is pushing the Korean peninsula to the "brink of a nuclear war," North Korea said Friday in a report on its official Korea Central News Agency.

The statement attributed to the National Peace Committee of Korea comes just a day after new US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in South Korea and pledged to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to protect US and South Korean troops.

But the KCNA statement said THAAD was part of an offensive strategy between Seoul and Washington, alleging the two had "worked out a plan for a preemptive attack on the North and ... desperately pushed forward it, pushing the situation on the peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war."

Mattis, after arriving at the Osan Air Base outside Seoul on Thursday, said it was Pyongyang's "provocative behavior" made THAAD necessary.

But Mattis' visit to South Korea comes at a time of relative quiet from Kim Jong Un's regime, which hasn't tested a ballistic missile since October 20 after firing off projectiles at a record rate earlier in 2016.

