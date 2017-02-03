(CNN) Sean Yoro paints portraits that have an expiration date by design.

His creations have previously graced remote waterside walls, barely escaping the waterline, and icebergs in Iceland, which have likely melted by now.

The latest project -- called "Puliki," or "to embrace" in Hawaiian -- was even more precarious: sketched with natural chalk and water on the burnt bark of trees, it's already been washed away by the first rainfall.

The artist, also known as Hula , is based in New York City but is originally from Hawaii: "I grew up on Oahu, where I was surrounded with everything nature had to offer," he told CNN. "The ocean was my playground and art didn't enter my life until my later teenage years."

"Puliki" is designed to send a message about climate change, droughts and deforestation: "When I saw first hand the devastation of the recent wildfires, I knew I had to incorporate the trees into my art," he said.

Read More