#MyFreedomDay: What does freedom mean to you?

Updated 11:34 AM ET, Tue February 21, 2017

    #MyFreedomDay: What does freedom mean to you?

(CNN)Today, there are between 21 and 45 million people trapped in modern slavery. It's a crime that effects every country in the world, but spreading awareness can help bring about change.

On March 14 2017, students around the world will be joining the CNN Freedom Project for #MyFreedomDay. We're asking students to organize events at their school to highlight modern slavery and celebrate freedom.
But we also want to start a conversation about the everyday freedom we sometimes take for granted. We want to know what freedom means to you. You can tell us by posting a message on Twitter or Instagram by using the hashtag #MyFreedomDay.
Here are just some of the messages we've received so far.
    What are you doing for #MyFreedomDay?
      What are you doing for #MyFreedomDay?

