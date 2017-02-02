The week in 29 photos

Pope Francis during a traditional Sunday prayer at St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Sunday, January 29.
"Hidden Figures" stars Octavia Spencer, second from left, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept an award at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29. "Hidden Figures" -- based on the true story of African- American women who played vital roles in NASA's early space missions -- won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. "This film is about unity," Henson said while accepting the award.
Newborn babies, dressed as chicks to mark the Year of the Rooster, sleep at a hospital in Bangkok on Friday, January 27.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the government headquarters in Stockholm on Tuesday, January 31.
A musher competes in Trans-Thuringia 2017, a dog-sled race with purebred dogs, near Masserberg, Germany, on Thursday, February 2.
Commuters board a train in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 1.
A fettler works on a bronze alloy British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in West Drayton, England, on Tuesday, January 31, ahead of the award ceremony set to take place later this month. The iconic BAFTA mask was designed in 1955 by US sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe.
A participant walks between rows of tents in the camping area of Campus Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, February 1. According to its website, Campus Party is an annual weeklong, 24-hour-a-day technological experience that brings together developers, gamers and hackers for a festival geared toward innovation, creativity, science and entrepreneurship entertainment.
A kukeri performer checks the fit on his costume by shaking it during the annual Surva International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, on Sunday, January 29. The two-day parade takes place the last weekend of January and is one of the largest traditional folklore festivals of its kind on the Balkan Peninsula. Around 6,000 people from every folklore region of Bulgaria participate in the event, which sees masked kukers (mummers), survakari dancers and costumed pagan dancers from across the wider region parade through the city streets.
A dancer performs during the casting of circus and cabaret "Ohlala" in Madrid on Tuesday, January 31. The show was created in Switzerland by Rolf and Gregory Knie and will arrive in Madrid in April.
Bill Nye, center, waits backstage before appearing in the Nick Graham Mars-themed fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York on Tuesday, January 31. The science educator and engineer is known for his 1990s hit show "Bill Nye the Science Guy."
A large wave hits the pier of the A Guarda port in northwestern Spain during a storm on Thursday, February 2.
A migrant's hand is seen outside a blanket while on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after arriving at the port of Messina, Italy, on Sunday, January 29.