The week in 29 photos

Isaaf Jamal Eddin lies in bed as her granddaughter, Judy Ulayyet, wipes away tears at a hospital in Munster, Indiana, on Saturday, January 28. The day before, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- from traveling to the US for at least the next 90 days. The executive order bans entry from those fleeing war-torn Syria indefinitely and also suspends the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months. At far left is Nour Ulayyet, Judy's mother and daughter of Eddin. Nour said her sister -- a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia -- had a valid visa to travel to the US but after arriving on Saturday, she was told at the airport that she couldn't enter to help care for their sick mother. Trump has issued a statement defending the new executive order, saying: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters." Hide Caption 1 of 29

Israeli police clash with protesters in the West Bank outpost of Amona on Wednesday, February 1. In contrast to settlements , which are authorized by the Israeli government, outposts like Amona are illegally built villages which have not been recognized or authorized by the Israeli government. About 3,000 members of Israeli security forces were deployed to evacuate Amona, said police spokeman Micky Rosenfeld . And while some families left peacefully, there were clashes between police and about 1,000 protesters. The evacuation of Amona came the same day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for the construction of a new settlement. Hide Caption 2 of 29

Judge Neil Gorsuch, a Coloradan who sits on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, speaks at the White House after US President Donald Trump nominated him to be a Supreme Court justice on Tuesday, January 31. One of the main qualifications Trump sought in his nominee was a conservative judicial philosophy similar to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom Gorsuch would replace if confirmed. Hide Caption 3 of 29

A cat named Pooh plays with a toy at a vet clinic in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Tuesday, January 31. The 1-year-old cat lost his hind legs in an accident and has been given a set of bionic feet. According to Reuters , Vladislav Zlatinov performed the groundbreaking surgery on Pooh, fitting the cat's limbs with two blade-like implants. Zlatinov is the first vet in Europe to successfully apply the pioneering method of Noel Fitzpatrick, a veterinary surgeon in Britain who in 2009 fitted new hind legs on a cat named Oscar. Hide Caption 4 of 29

Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being crowned Miss Universe in Manila, Philippines, on Monday, January 30. The 24-year-old dental surgery student beat 12 other finalists to take the crown and as Miss Universe, she plans to campaign for dental and oral care around the world. Hide Caption 5 of 29

People rally on the National Mall in Washington during the March for Life on Friday, January 27. The Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973 and since 1974, the annual anti-abortion march has been held in Washington. US Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke about his anti-abortion stance while on the campaign trail, attended this year's march as well. "Life is winning," he told the crowd Hide Caption 6 of 29

People attend a vigil for victims of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque in Canada on Monday, January 30. The night before, a gunman fired into dozens of worshippers gathered for evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center, killing six and injuring eight. The 27-year-old suspect in the deadly rampage is French-Canadian and was known to local activists for his far-right and nationalist views, according to news reports. Hide Caption 7 of 29

Pope Francis during a traditional Sunday prayer at St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 8 of 29

"Hidden Figures" stars Octavia Spencer, second from left, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept an award at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29. "Hidden Figures" -- based on the true story of African- American women who played vital roles in NASA's early space missions -- won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. "This film is about unity," Henson said while accepting the award. Hide Caption 9 of 29

Newborn babies, dressed as chicks to mark the Year of the Rooster, sleep at a hospital in Bangkok on Friday, January 27. Hide Caption 10 of 29

Romanian riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration in front of the government headquarters in Bucharest on Wednesday, February 1. People have been protesting recent decrees adopted by the government , including one which decriminalizes corruption that causes damage worth less than about $48,000 US (200,000 leu), and another which could free some officials who are in prison for corruption. Hide Caption 11 of 29

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the government headquarters in Stockholm on Tuesday, January 31. Hide Caption 12 of 29

A musher competes in Trans-Thuringia 2017, a dog-sled race with purebred dogs, near Masserberg, Germany, on Thursday, February 2. Hide Caption 14 of 29

A fire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled talk by Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns at the University of California, Berkeley campus on Wednesday, February 1. At least six people were injured during the protest. UC Berkeley said "150 masked agitators" were responsible for the unrest , adding they came to disturb an otherwise peaceful protest. Administrators decided to cancel the event about two hours before Yiannopoulos' speech. Hide Caption 15 of 29

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, February 2. Punxsutawney Phil emerged and saw his shadow , which, according to legend, means six more weeks of winter. Hide Caption 16 of 29

Commuters board a train in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 1. Hide Caption 17 of 29

A fettler works on a bronze alloy British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) mask at a foundry in West Drayton, England, on Tuesday, January 31, ahead of the award ceremony set to take place later this month. The iconic BAFTA mask was designed in 1955 by US sculptor Mitzi Cunliffe. Hide Caption 18 of 29

A participant walks between rows of tents in the camping area of Campus Party in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, February 1. According to its website, Campus Party is an annual weeklong, 24-hour-a-day technological experience that brings together developers, gamers and hackers for a festival geared toward innovation, creativity, science and entrepreneurship entertainment. Hide Caption 19 of 29

A kukeri performer checks the fit on his costume by shaking it during the annual Surva International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, on Sunday, January 29. The two-day parade takes place the last weekend of January and is one of the largest traditional folklore festivals of its kind on the Balkan Peninsula. Around 6,000 people from every folklore region of Bulgaria participate in the event, which sees masked kukers (mummers), survakari dancers and costumed pagan dancers from across the wider region parade through the city streets. Hide Caption 20 of 29

A dancer performs during the casting of circus and cabaret "Ohlala" in Madrid on Tuesday, January 31. The show was created in Switzerland by Rolf and Gregory Knie and will arrive in Madrid in April. Hide Caption 21 of 29

An Afghan refugee washes himself in a hole in the ground outside an old train carriage where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday, February 2. For the past month, refugees and migrants have been trying to survive the freezing winter , with many seeking shelter in crumbling buildings with broken windows, no heating or warm water. Hide Caption 22 of 29

Protesters rally at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport during a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on Saturday, January 28. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Bill Nye, center, waits backstage before appearing in the Nick Graham Mars-themed fashion show during Men's Fashion Week in New York on Tuesday, January 31. The science educator and engineer is known for his 1990s hit show "Bill Nye the Science Guy." Hide Caption 24 of 29

Sparks fly as Chinese dragon dancers perform at a local park on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year in Beijing on Wednesday, February 1. Lunar New Year is the biggest holiday of the year for many Chinese, with many making trips home to see their loved ones. Hide Caption 25 of 29

A large wave hits the pier of the A Guarda port in northwestern Spain during a storm on Thursday, February 2. Hide Caption 26 of 29

Residents watch a forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile, on Sunday, January 29. A chain of wildfires has unleashed a catastrophe in central and southern Chile , killing at least 11 people, destroying thousands of homes and consuming an area about three times the size of New York City, authorities said. President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires. "We have never seen anything on this scale, never in the history of Chile," Bachelet, who has declared a state of emergency, said earlier this week. Hide Caption 27 of 29

A migrant's hand is seen outside a blanket while on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after arriving at the port of Messina, Italy, on Sunday, January 29. Hide Caption 28 of 29