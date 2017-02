The week in 29 photos

Isaaf Jamal Eddin lies in bed as her granddaughter, Judy Ulayyet, wipes away tears at a hospital in Munster, Indiana, on Saturday, January 28. The day before, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- from traveling to the US for at least the next 90 days. The executive order bans entry from those fleeing war-torn Syria indefinitely and also suspends the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months. At far left is Nour Ulayyet, Judy's mother and daughter of Eddin. Nour said her sister -- a Syrian living in Saudi Arabia -- had a valid visa to travel to the US but after arriving on Saturday, she was told at the airport that she couldn't enter to help care for their sick mother. Trump has issued a statement defending the new executive order, saying: "We will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do while protecting our own citizens and voters."