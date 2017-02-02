WWII-era plane mystery: Who are Eva and Edith?

Story highlights Eva & Edith signature found in WWII-era P-47D Thunderbolt

Plane completed in 1944 in Indiana, but wing was manufactured in Buffalo, New York

(CNN) Their identities may have been lost in time, but now the search is on for two women who scrawled their names inside the wing of a WWII-era fighter plane.

A grease pencil signature says "Eva & Edith" and was found on a P-47 Thunderbolt by AirCorps Aviation, who is restoring the plane.

The specific plane, model P-47 D-23RA, that had the Eva & Edith signatures was completed in 1944 at Republic Aviation's Evansville, Indiana plant, according to the AirCorps website

But the Eva & Edith wing panel was actually built at the Curtiss-Wright Company in Buffalo, New York. Due to high demand, some plane components had to be built in other factories, Sara Zimmerman with AirCorps told CNN.

Thousands of women worked at the plants as part of the US war effort. Their work was immortalized as the iconic "Rosie the Riveter."

Three P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes fly above the cloud line in parallel formation during the World War II in 1942. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Read More