WWII-era plane mystery: Who are Eva and Edith?

Plane was completed in 1944 at Evansville, Indiana factory

(CNN) Their identities may have been lost in time, but now the search is on for two women who scrawled their names inside the wing of a WWII-era fighter plane.

A grease pencil signature says "Eva & Edith" and was found on a P-47 Thunderbolt by AirCorps Aviation, who is restoring the plane.

The specific plane, model P-47 D-23RA, that had the Eva & Edith signatures was completed in 1944 at Republic Aviation's Evansville, Indiana plant, according to the Aircorps website

Thousands of women worked at the plant as part of the US war effort.

Three P-47 Thunderbolt fighter planes fly above the cloud line in parallel formation during the World War II in 1942. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"A lot of times, you hear about the folks that flew them, the Aces and the missions they took part in. But, often, the folks that went to work here at the home front kind of get a little overlooked, military historian Kenneth Grant told CNN affiliate WFIE

