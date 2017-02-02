Former President H.W. Bush to oversee Super Bowl coin toss

Story highlights Bush tweeted he's "fired up" to toss the coin before Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush were recently hospitalized

(CNN) Just days after leaving the hospital, former President George H.W. Bush is "getting fired up" to play a key role in Sunday's Super Bowl 51.

Bush, 92, be will be on hand in his adopted hometown of Houston to oversee the coin toss before the NFL's biggest game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday.

The ex-president took to his Twitter account to share the news in a post that features a gif of a spinning coin in front of a photo of Bush and his wife, Barbara.

"The Bushes didn't hesitate for one second in accepting it," Bush family spokesman, Jim McGrath, told the Houston Chronicle. "They couldn't be prouder of their hometown and the Texans organization."

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

Goodell said he first approached the Bushes back in December about participating in the Super Bowl. Then on January 14, the former president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. He'd been in ICU before his health improved.

