Texas day care's message to parents: 'Get off your phone!'

Story highlights Day care posts note imploring parents to pay full attention to their children

Reactions to the note, which a parent posted on Facebook, have been mixed

(CNN) Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz arrived at her daughter's day care in Hockley, Texas, ready to pick her up, when she saw a sign that stopped her in her tracks.

"You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!" read the sign, which was taped to a window.

Those were the first two lines in the page-long missive aimed at parents who appear too busy in the online world to appreciate their children in the real one.

"We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone," the sign continues. "We have heard a child say 'Mommy, mommy, mommy ...' and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child. It is appalling."

So Mazurkewicz picked up her phone (yes, the irony) and took a picture of it. Then she put the pic on Facebook, where it's been shared a staggering 1.3 million times since she posted it on Friday.

