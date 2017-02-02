Story highlights Ronald Gasser originally had been charged with manslaughter

His bail was increased to $750,000

(CNN) The Louisiana man who authorities say shot former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road-rage incident in December was indicted Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Ronald Gasser, 54, has been in police custody since four days after the December 1 shooting.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. didn't comment on the grand jury's decision to upgrade the charge from manslaughter. The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life without parole.

Gasser's bail was increased by $250,0000 to $750,000. There was no indication when Gasser's next court appearance would be.

CNN reached out to his attorneys but didn't receive an immediate response.

