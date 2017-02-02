Jews hand Muslims keys to synagogue after Texas mosque burns

Story highlights "It's a beautiful community," the president of Victoria Islamic Center told CNN

More than $1 million in donations also have poured in from around the globe

(CNN) The congregation of the Victoria Islamic Center in Texas was devastated. Its mosque was destroyed over the weekend in a fire, the cause of which is unknown.

Then an act of kindness revived their spirits -- the leaders of the local Jewish congregation gave them the keys to their synagogue so they could continue to worship.

The leader of the mosque said he wasn't surprised by the gesture.

"I never doubted the support that we were going to get" after the fire, Dr. Shahid Hashmi, a surgeon and president of Victoria Islamic Center, told CNN. "We've always had a good relationship with the community here."

Hashmi said Dr. Gary Branfman -- a member of Temple B'nai Israel in Victoria, as well as a fellow surgeon and friend -- just came by his house and gave him the keys.

