Story highlights Trump tweets about the possibility of cutting federal funds to UC Berkeley

At least six people are injured after violent protests at UC Berkeley

Berkeley, California (CNN) Violence erupted Wednesday night at UC Berkeley -- the same campus where the Free Speech Movement began -- to protest a scheduled talk by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The university blamed "150 masked agitators" for the unrest, saying they had come to campus to disturb an otherwise peaceful protest.

Administrators decided to cancel the event about two hours before the Breitbart editor's speech. UC Berkeley said it removed him from campus "amid the violence and destruction of property and out of concern for public safety."

Black-clad protesters wearing masks threw commercial-grade fireworks and rocks at police. Some even hurled Molotov cocktails that ignited fires. They also smashed windows of the student union center on the Berkeley campus where the Yiannopoulos event was to be held.

At least six people were injured. Some were attacked by the agitators -- who are a part of an anarchist group known as the "Black Bloc" that has been causing problems in Oakland for years, said Dan Mogulof, UC Berkeley spokesman.

Protests erupt at UC Berkeley over a scheduled speech by Breitbart writer #MiloYiannopoulos. (video by @taka_the_brave) A video posted by CNN (@cnn) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

