More winter, early spring, end of days -- Groundhog Day predictions vary

(CNN) Ah, yes, it's here again. The day beloved by grown men in top hats who speak "Groundhogese" in Pennsylvania, Bill Murray fans, and amateur meteorologists alike -- it's Groundhog Day.

JUST IN: America's famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicts 6 more weeks of winter ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/WKWqXhNoiq

Of course, not all groundhogs agree with the elderly prognosticator.

Ms. G., the resident groundhog in Massachusetts, home to the New England Patriots, saw her shadow and opted for six more weeks of winter. Legend has it that if Tom Brady sees his shadow before kickoff, it means six more weeks of -- ahem -- low-pressure systems across the Northeast.

Our friends (for now) to the north also have some meteorologists of the rodentia persuasion. Shubenacadie Sam in Halifax, Nova Scotia, predicted an early spring, as did Quebec's Fred la Marmotte (not to be confused with Marmite -- quite a different animal, hailing from farther north and really far east).

Little @ShubenacadieSam ran over to say hello to me! Watch til the end! @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4iXTXH0xOL — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 2, 2017

And the political climate in the US right now also appeared to sway some predictions.

Bad news everybody! The groundhog awoke this morning, saw who was president, and predicted a long, cold, dark, nuclear winter. #GroundhogDay — Ryan Burklow (@RyanBurklow) February 2, 2017

Happy #GroundhogDay!! Today a fat rodent with weird hair will decide our future for us.



Oh, also something is happening in Punxutawney, PA. — Joel Rubin (@JoelRubin_) February 2, 2017

