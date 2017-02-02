Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good Thursday morning. It's Groundhog Day, where we leave the long-range weather forecasting to a rodent. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Trump and Turnbull
Hey, we've all been there. You spend all day in meetings and on stressful phone calls. And during that last phone call of the day, you just kind of lose it. That's how one of our sources described President Trump's heated phone call over the weekend with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull. Trump was reportedly upset about a deal struck during the Obama administration for the US to accept refugees from Down Under living in detention centers off the Australian mainland. Some of these 1,250 refugees are from countries affected by the President's travel ban. Trump reportedly called the deal "dumb" and said that one of the refugees was going to be the next Boston bomber. Trump abruptly ended the call, then took to Twitter to vent about it. Turnbull took the diplomatic high road and pretty much refused to talk about it later with reporters. Turnbull was the last of several foreign leaders Trump had talked to that day, including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Japanese Prime Minister Abe, French President Hollande, German Chancellor Merkel and Russian President Putin.
2. Supreme Court fight
As Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch made the rounds on Capitol Hill, the man who nominated him urged Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" if that's what it takes to get him confirmed. The possibility of invoking the nuclear option -- changing longtime Senate rules so that the Democrats can't use a filibuster to block Gorsuch's nomination -- may be the real battle in this high court fight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he doesn't want to push that button but may be forced to if the Dems go ahead with all-out opposition to Gorsuch.
3. Israeli settlements
The Trump era has sparked big changes in America's relationship with Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is oh-so-happy that Donald Trump isn't Barack Obama. The Obama administration didn't like Israel building new housing in existing settlements in the West Bank. The Trump administration doesn't seem to care, so now Israel has plans to build a brand new settlement in the West Bank. That's the first time in about 20 years that's happened. The settlement program is illegal under international law, but Israel disputes that finding. Many observers believe a two-state peace deal with the Palestinians will never happen as long as Israel maintains West Bank settlements.
4. Delaware prison standoff
A pair of prison employees are still being held hostage in a standoff in Delaware. Trouble at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center started with a major disturbance in one of the prison's buildings. Four employees were initially taken hostage, but two of them were released a few hours later. Officials are in communications with the inmates and stress they want this resolved peacefully.
5. Berkeley protests
It probably wasn't the reception Milo Yiannopoulos had in mind when he agreed to give a speech at the home of the Free Speech Movement: Molotov cocktails, smashed windows and fires. Yiannopoulos, a right-wing commentator and Breitbart editor, was scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley. But that appearance was canceled after more than 1,500 protesters showed up. And some of them were violent, tearing down barriers, setting fires and mixing it up with police. Campus officials blamed it all on "150 masked agitators"; Yiannopoulos said the left is "absolutely terrified" of free speech.
Twins, part one
Queen Bey is pregnant (with twins!) and predictably breaks the Internet. Beyonce's joyous news was shared more than 7 million times on Instagram.
Twins, part two
Space travel changes DNA. We've learned that from Scott Kelly's year in space as part of the Twins Study with brother Mark. That's one way to tell them apart.
Back in the big house
Ollie the bobcat's flight to freedom is over. The frisky feline, who escaped from her cage at the National Zoo, was captured after the zoo set up a trap.
Super skirmish
Super Bowls aren't just battles between sports teams. Cities and regions get involved too. So which is better, ATL or New England? Let the arguments begin.
Trump TV
President Trump's decision to announce his Supreme Court pick during prime time paid off. It was TV's highest-rated show that night, with 33 million viewers.
Squeaky clean fun
Cuteness alert! Finn the dog hadn't seen his favorite squeaky toy in five years. This little reunion will give you all the feels. (Click to view)