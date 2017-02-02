Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

1. Trump and Turnbull

Hey, we've all been there. You spend all day in meetings and on stressful phone calls. And during that last phone call of the day, you just kind of lose it. That's how one of our sources described President Trump's heated phone call over the weekend with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull. Trump was reportedly upset about a deal struck during the Obama administration for the US to accept refugees from Down Under living in detention centers off the Australian mainland. Some of these 1,250 refugees are from countries affected by the President's travel ban. Trump reportedly called the deal "dumb" and said that one of the refugees was going to be the next Boston bomber. Trump abruptly ended the call, then took to Twitter to vent about it. Turnbull took the diplomatic high road and pretty much refused to talk about it later with reporters. Turnbull was the last of several foreign leaders Trump had talked to that day, including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Japanese Prime Minister Abe, French President Hollande, German Chancellor Merkel and Russian President Putin.

2. Supreme Court fight

As Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch made the rounds on Capitol Hill, the man who nominated him urged Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" if that's what it takes to get him confirmed. The possibility of invoking the nuclear option -- changing longtime Senate rules so that the Democrats can't use a filibuster to block Gorsuch's nomination -- may be the real battle in this high court fight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he doesn't want to push that button but may be forced to if the Dems go ahead with all-out opposition to Gorsuch.