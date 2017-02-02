Surprise! Boy finds rattlesnake in toilet

Story highlights Isac Mcfadden woke up to find a rattlesnake swimming in his toilet

23 other snakes were discovered under the Mcfadden's Texas home

(CNN) What do you do if you find a snake in your toilet? If you're Isac Mcfadden, you go get your mom.

The young boy from Abilene, Texas, woke up Tuesday morning and headed to the bathroom. To his surprise, he found a rattlesnake slithering up his toilet bowl, WFMY reports.

"I found this big clump, and I knew it was a snake," said Isac.

He quickly called his mom, Cassie Mcfadden, who recruited one of Isac's older brothers to get a shovel to kill the snake.

"I was just like, what do you do with this? What do you do with this? I don't know!" Cassie told the station.

