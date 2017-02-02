Breaking News

National parks can hire for summer, despite Trump freeze

By Katia Hetter, CNN

Updated 12:28 PM ET, Thu February 2, 2017

1. Blue Ridge ParkwayThe Blue Ridge Parkway tops National Park Service's list of most-visited sites in 2015, drawing more than 15 million visits. Fall foliage on the parkway's Linn Cove Viaduct in North Carolina is shown here. Click through the gallery to see the nine other most popular sites.
2. Golden Gate National Recreation AreaGolden Gate National Recreation Area, which encompasses 80,000 acres across three counties, had 14.8 million visitors last year. One of its spectacular spots is Muir Woods, shown here, where visitors can see coastal redwood trees.
3. Great Smoky Mountains National ParkGreat Smoky Mountains National Park, which straddles the North Carolina-Tennessee border, was the third most-visited National Park Service site in 2015. It was the most-visited of the nation's 59 specially designated national parks.
4. Lincoln MemorialThe Lincoln Memorial, on the National Mall in Washington, came in at fourth place with 7.9 million visits last year. The National Park Service announced in February that financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein donated $18.5 million to help restore the memorial.
5. Lake Mead National Recreation AreaLake Mead National Recreation Area hosted more than 7,298,000 visits last year. Hoover Dam, shown here, impounds Lake Mead.
6. George Washington Memorial ParkwayThe George Washington Memorial Parkway hosted 7,286,000 visits last year, not quite enough to overtake fifth-place Lake Mead.
7. Gateway National Recreation AreaSpread across 27,000 acres in two states, Gateway National Recreation Area has sites in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and in the New York neighborhoods of Jamaica Bay, Queens, and Staten Island. Jacob Riis Park in Queens is shown here.
8. Natchez Trace ParkwayThe Natchez Trace Parkway is a 444-mile drive through Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee and thousands of years of Native American, colonial and U.S. history.
9. Vietnam Veterans MemorialThe Vietnam Veterans Memorial includes the names of over 58,000 servicemembers who gave their lives in service in the Vietnam War.
10. Grand Canyon National ParkRounding out the top 10 is Grand Canyon National Park, which welcomed more than 5 million visits last year, a record for the Arizona park. This view is from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Story highlights

  • Trump's federal hiring freeze raised questions about staffing at the national parks
  • Seasonal hires make up nearly half of the park service workforce in summer

(CNN)Will Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and other national parks be closed to visitors this summer?

For the past week, that's been unclear after President Donald Trump announced a federal government hiring freeze that could've affected hires the US National Park Service depends on to serve millions of visitors during the high season.
Now, it seems, they're going to be able to open as usual.
    Seasonal and short-term temporary employees "necessary to meet traditionally recurring seasonal workloads," have been given a break under a list of exemptions to the freeze issued Tuesday.
    The NPS, which hosted a record-breaking 307.2 million visits in 2015, depends on some 8,000 temporary workers to keep the parks running during the summer high season, a park service spokesman confirmed.
    Trump's federal hiring freeze had left park officials across the country wondering if they would still be able to start hiring in February and March for the summer season.
    Now it appears they still can hire those seasonal employees.
    "As long as the Department of Interior (which oversees the park service) gives advance notice to its OMB resource management office, the hiring of seasonal workers should be allowable," Coalter Baker, a US Office of Management and Budget spokesman, told CNN.
    Seasonal employees are critical to the park service during the high season, NPS spokesman Tom Crosson told CNN.
    "They help parks throughout the system provide quality and safe experiences for our visitors during peak visitation periods," Crosson said.
    "The National Park Service will continue to work with the Department of the Interior, Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget Administration to ensure that we meet the needs of park visitors across the system throughout the year."
    The exemption has parks advocates breathing a short-term sigh of relief.
    "There was great anxiety building with the uncertainty surrounding seasonal hires," said Maureen Finnerty, chair of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, a group of retired NPS professionals.
    "Hiring seasonals is good news for visitors, park resources, and communities surrounding parks," Finnerty said. "It will create jobs and have a positive economic impact on these gateway communities."
    Laura Cooper had already booked a trip for family and friends to Glacier National Park in July, and the Seattle resident says she's feeling relieved.
    America's first national parks sitesAs the National Park Service commemorates its centennial in 2016, CNN celebrates the nation's oldest national parks and monuments, which were established before the agency that now oversees them. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite first park sites.
    Yosemite National Park, CaliforniaPart of Yosemite National Park was first protected June 30, 1864, while the national park was created on October 1, 1890.
    Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana Yellowstone claims the honor of the nation's first national park, created on March 1, 1872. The U.S. Army ran the park for its first 32 years, and many park rangers were veterans. Protected primarily because of geothermal areas containing about half the world's active geysers, the 2.2 million-acre park is home to grizzly bears, wolves, elk, bison and dozens of other mammal species, birds, fish and reptiles.
    Sequoia National Park, CaliforniaEven during a time in American history when "manifest destiny" called prospectors to use the country's natural resources, California's stunning sequoias called out for protection from the logging industry. On September 25, 1890, Sequoia National Park became the second national park, and the first national park formed to protect a living organism.
    General Grant National Park, CaliforniaThe park was named General Grant National Park when it was created on October 1, 1890, but it didn't keep that moniker for long. When a new national park to protect Kings Canyon was established in 1940, General Grant National Park was rolled into it. Vestiges of the honor given Grant remain: The enormous General Grant Tree was designated as the nation's Christmas tree in 1926.
    Mount Rainier National Park, WashingtonThe heart of Washington state's first national park, Mount Rainier towers above the surrounding landscape at 14,410 feet. The park was created on March 2, 1899, after a five-year campaign by conservation and scientific groups. The mountain is actually an active volcano, and there are more than two dozen major glaciers on its slopes.
    Crater Lake National Park, Oregon While there's no evidence that Native Americans lived at Crater Lake, they did treat it as a holy site before the eruption of Mount Mazama, which occurred some 7,000 years ago and created the deepest lake in the United States (1,943 feet). Some Native Americans still consider the lake holy. The eye-catching site became Crater Lake National Park on May 22, 1902.
    Devils Tower National Monument, Wyoming The Devils Tower rock formation is a sacred site to more than 20 surrounding Native American tribes, who call it "Bear's Lodge," "Bear's House," "Bear's Tipi" and other names. The site was protected under the 1906 Antiquities Act. More recently, a spiritual leader from the Lakota Nation in Wyoming has petitioned the federal government to change the name to Bear Lodge National Monument.
    El Morro National Monument, New Mexico El Morro is home to the ancestral Atsinna pueblo, which was built around 1275 by ancestors to the Zuni tribe. It's estimated that the pueblo had about 857 rooms. Take the half-mile Inscription Trail to see the 2,000 petroglyphs and inscriptions dating back to the 17th century, when the Spanish were traveling through what is now New Mexico. It was named a national monument on December 8, 1906.
    Petrified Forest National Monument, ArizonaOn December 8, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt created this national monument, now Petrified Forest National Park, to protect the area's beautiful petrified wood. The main attraction is the fossilized wood, yet there is much more at this significant national park, including more than 13,000 years of human history dating back to the end of the last Ice Age.
    Muir Woods National Monument, CaliforniaWhen conservationist John Muir heard that William and Elizabeth Kent had purchased a redwood forest north of San Francisco to protect it and named it after him, Muir said, "This is the best tree-lovers monument that could possibly be found in all the forests of the world." President Theodore Roosevelt created Muir Woods National Monument on land donated to the federal government by the Kents on January 9, 1908.
    Natural Bridges National Monument , UtahCredit goes to flowing waters and flash floods for carving out three mighty bridges over millions of years at Natural Bridges National Monument in the southeastern corner of Utah. Hunter-gatherers lived in the area off and on, dating back to 7000 B.C. President Theodore Roosevelt crated Utah's first National Park Service area on April 16, 1908.
    Navajo National Monument, ArizonaThe Anasazi, also called Ancestral Puebloans, started settling down in the Four Corners region about 2,000 years ago. Keet Seel, Betatakin and Inscription House -- the three cliff dwellings protected by Navajo National Monument -- date to around 1250 to 1300. On March 20, 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt established Navajo National Monument, named for the people who live on Navajo Nation land now, to protect those ancient homes.
    Mukuntuweap National Monument, Utah People have walked the land now called Zion National Park since 6000 B.C., yet it wasn't until a 1908 federal land survey that the stunning beauty of Zion was broadcast to outsiders. The surveyors immediately recommended that President William Taft protect the lands, which he did on July 31, 1909, calling it Mukuntuweap National Monument. It became Zion National Monument in 1918 and Zion National Park in 1919.
    Glacier National Park, Montana Glaciers have been carving their way through Glacier National Park for millennia, and humans have been in the area for about 10,000 years. There are still reservations abutting and near the national park site, and the park land is spiritually important to local tribes. In the late 1800s, "Forest & Stream" editor George Bird Grinnell started lobbying for Glacier to become a national park. He succeeded on May 11, 1910.
    Rainbrow Bridge National Monument, UtahSacred to the Native American nations who live near it, Rainbow Bridge in Utah is one of the world's largest known natural bridges. While visitors can see the bridge and hike the trails at the national monument, which was created on May 30, 1910, it's still used as a spiritual site. Since 1995, the park service has been working with neighboring tribes to ensure the spirituality of the space is respected.
    Colorado National Monument The land in the Colorado Plateau's northeast corner, designated the Colorado National Monument on May 24, 1911, had a fervent protector in John Otto, the park's first custodian and fiercest advocate. Otto first discovered the red-rock canyons south of Grand Junction in 1906, and he built the first trails to reach the canyons.
    Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Glaciers have carved out the landscape of Rocky Mountain National Park, where more than 60 peaks stand higher than 12,000 feet. The land became U.S. territory with the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and attracted hunters, ranchers, miners and homesteaders. Local naturalists started agitating for conservation, and President Woodrow Wilson created the national park on January 26, 1915.
    Dinosaur National Monument, Utah and ColoradoIt was 149 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the land now protected by the monument named for them. They became extinct about 59 million years ago, but their legacy lives on in the fossils left behind. Paleontologist Earl Douglass found the Carnegie Quarry in 1909, and President Woodrow Wilson protected the site only six years later, on October 4, 1915.
    Sieur de Monts National Monument, Maine Now called Acadia National Park, the park once known as Sieur de Monts National Monument and Lafayette National Park celebrates its centennial on July 8, 1916. The first national park east of the Mississippi owes its existence to an elite group who loved Maine -- including Harvard University President Charles W. Eliot, John D. Rockefeller Jr. and textile heir George B. Dorr.
    Hawaii National ParkEarly Native Hawaiians revered Pele, goddess of volcanoes, and believed that the Halema'uma'u Crater at the summit of Kilauea was the deity's home. Created on August 1, 1916, Hawaii National Park only included the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa on Hawai'i (the Big Island) and Haleakala on Maui with other volcanic sites added later. Haleakala was made a separate national park in 1961. Today, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park covers 520 square miles.
    "Part of the reason we moved to the Pacific Northwest was to have our children grow up around the national parks," said Cooper, who has three children. "Maintaining and staffing these parks is vital for the next generation, especially with so many electronic distractions today. For our family, we see it as an important part of our children's education."

    The best known national parks

    The park service agency oversees 417 sites on 84 million acres around the country, including the headliner national parks, battlefields, civil rights sites, lakeshores and seashores, and even the White House.
    The best known sites may be the 59 national parks.
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park had 10.7 million visits in 2015, making it the most popular of the 59 headliner national parks. Grand Canyon National Park came in second place (5.5 million), followed by Rocky Mountain National Park (4.16 million), Yosemite National Park (4.10 million) and Yellowstone National Park (4.1 million) rounding out the top five parks.
    Many of the 417 park sites depend on 8,000 seasonal employees, many of whom are teachers, college students and people trying to become permanent employees, to supplement the work of about 12,000 permanent and temporary employees and some 400,000 volunteers, according to 2015 data. (The park service hires another 2,000 seasonal workers during other parts of the year.)
    Many seasonals come back year after year, creating a community in the parks where they work.
    Jennifer Ladino, who worked at Grand Teton National Park for 13 summers from 1996 to 2008, did many different jobs during her time at the park.
    Ladino, now an English professor at the University of Idaho, worked at the entrance desk, the public affairs office, handed out backcountry permits and shared safety information during her summers at Grand Teton.
    "Seasonals staff the entrance stations and the visitor centers, perform difficult labor related to infrastructure and trail maintenance, manage fires, conduct search and rescue operations, and much more," said Ladino, whose next book will be about about national memorials in the US West.

    Making a bad situation worse

    And while it's good news for the summer season, advocates say the hiring freeze means the parks can't hire permanent employees.
    "Parks are already understaffed, and many employees that remain are edging closer to retirement," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association. "Park rangers are already forced to do more with less, and while the agency will now be able to hire seasonal workers for the parks' busy summer season, a hiring freeze only makes a bad situation worse.
    "If there isn't a total exemption for the park service from the hiring freeze so parks can hire permanent staff or worse, if they are forced to further reduce their ranks, it would add insult to injury and further hurt an already understaffed agency," Pierno said.
    "Parks need more people, not less, to handle record-breaking crowds heading into our parks, care for our natural resources and tackle parks' $12 billion infrastructure repair backlog."
    Pierno was referring the park service's list of $12 billion in deferred maintenance across the park system. About half of that backlog is for road work. The rest is for work on wastewater plants, buildings, campgrounds, trails and other projects.
    "The backlog is likely to continue to grow over time under current budget scenarios although Congress, during the Centennial (in 2016), provided a modest increase for deferred maintenance and the ability to raise additional funds through partnerships," NPS spokesman Jeffrey Olson told CNN.
    "For that we are grateful. Our current strategy remains prioritizing maintenance needs to address visitor and employee safety and high priority facilities."
    Conservation and the presidentsKen Burns' documentary "The National Parks: America's Best Idea" chronicles the story of U.S. national parks. Soon he'll release a children's book on the U.S. presidents, and he talked to CNN about how presidents have worked to preserve nature's majesty.
    Abraham LincolnAbraham Lincoln's signature on the Yosemite Grant Act of 1864 marked the first national government act anywhere to preserve nature on behalf of the people.
    Yosemite National ParkLand was given to the state of California to be protected under the legislation. Yosemite National Park wasn't created until 1890, but Lincoln's act is considered to have launched the worldwide national parks movement.
    Ulysses S. GrantPresident Ulysses S. Grant had not intended to create the world's first national park. Congress had planned to set aside land and give it to a state to protect.
    Yellowstone National ParkYet Yellowstone wasn't located in any states, at least not yet. It was in three territories: Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
    Yellowstone National ParkA historic solution to a practical problem? That's what President Grant achieved as he signed legislation that "created the world's first national park," said Burns.
    Theodore RooseveltPresident Theodore Roosevelt worked with Congress to create national parks and turned to the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create national monuments. He's shown here (left) with conservationist John Muir in Yosemite.
    Grand Canyon National ParkRoosevelt couldn't persuade Congress to make the Grand Canyon a national park, so he declared it a national monument in 1908. It was made a national park 11 years later.
    Grand Canyon National Park"In the Grand Canyon, Arizona has a natural wonder which is in kind absolutely unparalleled throughout the rest of the world," said Roosevelt. "I want to ask you to keep this great wonder of nature as it now is."
    Woodrow Wilson On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act, the result of a decadeslong effort to create the National Park Service.
    Hawaii Volcanoes National ParkOn August 1 of that same year, Wilson signed legislation creating Hawaii National Park, which initially included only the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii (the Big Island) and Haleakala on Maui. Later, Kilauea Caldera was added to the park, followed by the Mauna Loa forests, the Ka'u Desert, the Olaʻa rain forest and the Kalapana archaeological area of the Puna/Kaʻū Historic District.
    Haleakala National ParkHaleakala, shown here, was made a separate national park in 1961, and Hawaii National Park was renamed Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park that same year.
    Franklin Delano RooseveltPresident Franklin Delano Roosevelt expanded the mission of the National Park Service to include the country's human history and heritage, in addition to its natural wonders.
    Gettysburg National Military ParkAs part of that expansion, Roosevelt moved the War Department's parks and monuments to the National Park Service in 1933. A statue of Civil War Gen. Gouverneur Kemble Warren at Gettysburg National Military Park is shown here.
    Gettysburg National Military ParkThe War Department properties at Gettysburg joined the park service during that reorganization, but their history dates back to shortly after the Civil War.
    Dwight EisenhowerPresident Dwight D. Eisenhower's efforts made the National Park Service sites more accessible to everyone, with more visitor facilities and employee training to serve the park service's mission.
    Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical ParkOne of Eisenhower's last acts in office in 1961 was declaring the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal a national monument. It's now a United States National Historical Park.
    The C&O CanalThe C&O Canal operated for nearly 100 years, allowing people to transport goods along the Potomac River to market. The start of the C&O Canal is shown here in Cumberland, Maryland.
