National parks can hire for summer, despite Trump freeze

(CNN) Will Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and other national parks be closed to visitors this summer?

Now, it seems, they're going to be able to open as usual.

Trump's federal hiring freeze had left park officials across the country wondering if they would still be able to start hiring in February and March for the summer season.

Now it appears they still can hire those seasonal employees.

"As long as the Department of Interior (which oversees the park service) gives advance notice to its OMB resource management office, the hiring of seasonal workers should be allowable," Coalter Baker, a US Office of Management and Budget spokesman, told CNN.

Seasonal employees are critical to the park service during the high season, NPS spokesman Tom Crosson told CNN.

"They help parks throughout the system provide quality and safe experiences for our visitors during peak visitation periods," Crosson said.

"The National Park Service will continue to work with the Department of the Interior, Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget Administration to ensure that we meet the needs of park visitors across the system throughout the year."

The exemption has parks advocates breathing a short-term sigh of relief.

"There was great anxiety building with the uncertainty surrounding seasonal hires," said Maureen Finnerty, chair of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks , a group of retired NPS professionals.

"Hiring seasonals is good news for visitors, park resources, and communities surrounding parks," Finnerty said. "It will create jobs and have a positive economic impact on these gateway communities."

Laura Cooper had already booked a trip for family and friends to Glacier National Park in July, and the Seattle resident says she's feeling relieved.

Photos: The first U.S. national park sites America's first national parks sites – As the National Park Service commemorates its centennial in 2016, CNN celebrates the nation's oldest national parks and monuments, which were established before the agency that now oversees them. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite first park sites. Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Yosemite National Park, California – Part of Yosemite National Park was first protected June 30, 1864, while the national park was created on October 1, 1890. Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana – Yellowstone claims the honor of the nation's first national park, created on March 1, 1872. The U.S. Army ran the park for its first 32 years, and many park rangers were veterans. Protected primarily because of geothermal areas containing about half the world's active geysers, the 2.2 million-acre park is home to grizzly bears, wolves, elk, bison and dozens of other mammal species, birds, fish and reptiles. Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Sequoia National Park, California – Even during a time in American history when "manifest destiny" called prospectors to use the country's natural resources, California's stunning sequoias called out for protection from the logging industry. On September 25, 1890, Sequoia National Park became the second national park, and the first national park formed to protect a living organism. Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites General Grant National Park, California – The park was named General Grant National Park when it was created on October 1, 1890, but it didn't keep that moniker for long. When a new national park to protect Kings Canyon was established in 1940, General Grant National Park was rolled into it. Vestiges of the honor given Grant remain: The enormous General Grant Tree was designated as the nation's Christmas tree in 1926. Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Mount Rainier National Park, Washington – The heart of Washington state's first national park, Mount Rainier towers above the surrounding landscape at 14,410 feet. The park was created on March 2, 1899, after a five-year campaign by conservation and scientific groups. The mountain is actually an active volcano, and there are more than two dozen major glaciers on its slopes. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Crater Lake National Park, Oregon – While there's no evidence that Native Americans lived at Crater Lake, they did treat it as a holy site before the eruption of Mount Mazama, which occurred some 7,000 years ago and created the deepest lake in the United States (1,943 feet). Some Native Americans still consider the lake holy. The eye-catching site became Crater Lake National Park on May 22, 1902. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Devils Tower National Monument, Wyoming – The Devils Tower rock formation is a sacred site to more than 20 surrounding Native American tribes, who call it "Bear's Lodge," "Bear's House," "Bear's Tipi" and other names. The site was protected under the 1906 Antiquities Act. More recently, a spiritual leader from the Lakota Nation in Wyoming has petitioned the federal government to change the name to Bear Lodge National Monument. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites El Morro National Monument, New Mexico – El Morro is home to the ancestral Atsinna pueblo, which was built around 1275 by ancestors to the Zuni tribe. It's estimated that the pueblo had about 857 rooms. Take the half-mile Inscription Trail to see the 2,000 petroglyphs and inscriptions dating back to the 17th century, when the Spanish were traveling through what is now New Mexico. It was named a national monument on December 8, 1906. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Petrified Forest National Monument, Arizona – On December 8, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt created this national monument, now Petrified Forest National Park, to protect the area's beautiful petrified wood. The main attraction is the fossilized wood, yet there is much more at this significant national park, including more than 13,000 years of human history dating back to the end of the last Ice Age. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Muir Woods National Monument, California – When conservationist John Muir heard that William and Elizabeth Kent had purchased a redwood forest north of San Francisco to protect it and named it after him, Muir said, "This is the best tree-lovers monument that could possibly be found in all the forests of the world." President Theodore Roosevelt created Muir Woods National Monument on land donated to the federal government by the Kents on January 9, 1908. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Natural Bridges National Monument , Utah – Credit goes to flowing waters and flash floods for carving out three mighty bridges over millions of years at Natural Bridges National Monument in the southeastern corner of Utah. Hunter-gatherers lived in the area off and on, dating back to 7000 B.C. President Theodore Roosevelt crated Utah's first National Park Service area on April 16, 1908. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Navajo National Monument, Arizona – The Anasazi, also called Ancestral Puebloans, started settling down in the Four Corners region about 2,000 years ago. Keet Seel, Betatakin and Inscription House -- the three cliff dwellings protected by Navajo National Monument -- date to around 1250 to 1300. On March 20, 1909, President Theodore Roosevelt established Navajo National Monument, named for the people who live on Navajo Nation land now, to protect those ancient homes. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Mukuntuweap National Monument, Utah – People have walked the land now called Zion National Park since 6000 B.C., yet it wasn't until a 1908 federal land survey that the stunning beauty of Zion was broadcast to outsiders. The surveyors immediately recommended that President William Taft protect the lands, which he did on July 31, 1909, calling it Mukuntuweap National Monument. It became Zion National Monument in 1918 and Zion National Park in 1919.

Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Glacier National Park, Montana – Glaciers have been carving their way through Glacier National Park for millennia, and humans have been in the area for about 10,000 years. There are still reservations abutting and near the national park site, and the park land is spiritually important to local tribes. In the late 1800s, "Forest & Stream" editor George Bird Grinnell started lobbying for Glacier to become a national park. He succeeded on May 11, 1910. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Rainbrow Bridge National Monument, Utah – Sacred to the Native American nations who live near it, Rainbow Bridge in Utah is one of the world's largest known natural bridges. While visitors can see the bridge and hike the trails at the national monument, which was created on May 30, 1910, it's still used as a spiritual site. Since 1995, the park service has been working with neighboring tribes to ensure the spirituality of the space is respected. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Colorado National Monument – The land in the Colorado Plateau's northeast corner, designated the Colorado National Monument on May 24, 1911, had a fervent protector in John Otto, the park's first custodian and fiercest advocate. Otto first discovered the red-rock canyons south of Grand Junction in 1906, and he built the first trails to reach the canyons. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado – Glaciers have carved out the landscape of Rocky Mountain National Park, where more than 60 peaks stand higher than 12,000 feet. The land became U.S. territory with the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and attracted hunters, ranchers, miners and homesteaders. Local naturalists started agitating for conservation, and President Woodrow Wilson created the national park on January 26, 1915. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Dinosaur National Monument, Utah and Colorado – It was 149 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the land now protected by the monument named for them. They became extinct about 59 million years ago, but their legacy lives on in the fossils left behind. Paleontologist Earl Douglass found the Carnegie Quarry in 1909, and President Woodrow Wilson protected the site only six years later, on October 4, 1915. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Sieur de Monts National Monument, Maine – Now called Acadia National Park, the park once known as Sieur de Monts National Monument and Lafayette National Park celebrates its centennial on July 8, 1916. The first national park east of the Mississippi owes its existence to an elite group who loved Maine -- including Harvard University President Charles W. Eliot, John D. Rockefeller Jr. and textile heir George B. Dorr. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: The first U.S. national park sites Hawaii National Park – Early Native Hawaiians revered Pele, goddess of volcanoes, and believed that the Halema'uma'u Crater at the summit of Kilauea was the deity's home. Created on August 1, 1916, Hawaii National Park only included the summits of Kilauea and Mauna Loa on Hawai'i (the Big Island) and Haleakala on Maui with other volcanic sites added later. Haleakala was made a separate national park in 1961. Today, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park covers 520 square miles. Hide Caption 21 of 21

"Part of the reason we moved to the Pacific Northwest was to have our children grow up around the national parks," said Cooper, who has three children. "Maintaining and staffing these parks is vital for the next generation, especially with so many electronic distractions today. For our family, we see it as an important part of our children's education."

The best known national parks

The park service agency oversees 417 sites on 84 million acres around the country, including the headliner national parks, battlefields, civil rights sites, lakeshores and seashores, and even the White House.

The best known sites may be the 59 national parks.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park had 10.7 million visits in 2015, making it the most popular of the 59 headliner national parks. Grand Canyon National Park came in second place (5.5 million), followed by Rocky Mountain National Park (4.16 million), Yosemite National Park (4.10 million) and Yellowstone National Park (4.1 million) rounding out the top five parks.

Many of the 417 park sites depend on 8,000 seasonal employees, many of whom are teachers, college students and people trying to become permanent employees, to supplement the work of about 12,000 permanent and temporary employees and some 400,000 volunteers, according to 2015 data. (The park service hires another 2,000 seasonal workers during other parts of the year.)

Many seasonals come back year after year, creating a community in the parks where they work.

Jennifer Ladino, who worked at Grand Teton National Park for 13 summers from 1996 to 2008, did many different jobs during her time at the park.

Ladino, now an English professor at the University of Idaho, worked at the entrance desk, the public affairs office, handed out backcountry permits and shared safety information during her summers at Grand Teton.

"Seasonals staff the entrance stations and the visitor centers, perform difficult labor related to infrastructure and trail maintenance, manage fires, conduct search and rescue operations, and much more," said Ladino, whose next book will be about about national memorials in the US West.

Making a bad situation worse

And while it's good news for the summer season, advocates say the hiring freeze means the parks can't hire permanent employees.

"Parks are already understaffed, and many employees that remain are edging closer to retirement," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the National Parks Conservation Association. "Park rangers are already forced to do more with less, and while the agency will now be able to hire seasonal workers for the parks' busy summer season, a hiring freeze only makes a bad situation worse.

"If there isn't a total exemption for the park service from the hiring freeze so parks can hire permanent staff or worse, if they are forced to further reduce their ranks, it would add insult to injury and further hurt an already understaffed agency," Pierno said.

"Parks need more people, not less, to handle record-breaking crowds heading into our parks, care for our natural resources and tackle parks' $12 billion infrastructure repair backlog."

Pierno was referring the park service's list of $12 billion in deferred maintenance across the park system. About half of that backlog is for road work. The rest is for work on wastewater plants, buildings, campgrounds, trails and other projects.

"The backlog is likely to continue to grow over time under current budget scenarios although Congress, during the Centennial (in 2016), provided a modest increase for deferred maintenance and the ability to raise additional funds through partnerships," NPS spokesman Jeffrey Olson told CNN.

"For that we are grateful. Our current strategy remains prioritizing maintenance needs to address visitor and employee safety and high priority facilities."