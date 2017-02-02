Story highlights Roger Federer won 18th major at Aus Open

Victory marked extraordinary comeback

CNN Sport's 18 reasons to love Federer

(CNN) Is it his success or his sportsmanship? His style or his smile? His greatness or his goofiness?

When Roger Federer plays tennis the world holds its breath.

Federer's stunning victory, after a six-month absence from the sport because of injury, prompted an outpouring of love on social media.