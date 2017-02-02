Breaking News

CNN 10 - February 6, 2017

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Thu February 2, 2017

February 6, 2017

Get ready for liftoff: Today's special edition of CNN 10 is taking you up, up and away as we focus on space. Hear arguments for and against deep space travel. Find out what kind of vehicle would be needed. And consider the potential effects of long-term missions on the human body.
