CNN 10 - February 6, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 6, 2017

Get ready for liftoff: Today's special edition of CNN 10 is taking you up, up and away as we focus on space. Hear arguments for and against deep space travel. Find out what kind of vehicle would be needed. And consider the potential effects of long-term missions on the human body.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More