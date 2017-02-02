CNN 10 - February 3, 2017

Today's stories on CNN 10 include tensions between the U.S. and Iran, following a recent missile test by the Middle Eastern country. After some 10-Second Trivia on earthquakes, we're examining these natural events in depth. And as Super Bowl LI approaches, we're explaining the significance of the event and showing you how it's not only men who participate in the sport of tackle football.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. A controversial executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump sets a new limit on the total number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S. in the fiscal year. What is that limit?

2. How long is a justice's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court?

3. Name the U.S. city that experienced a public health crisis after its water supply was switched from Lake Huron to a nearby river.

4. In what European city would you find the headquarters for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

5. What is the most populated state in America, where recent, heavy rain has made a significant difference in the state's historically dry conditions?

6. Name the British leader who, in 1946, was the first to characterize his country's ties with the U.S. as a "special relationship."

7. What layer of Earth's atmosphere is where the International Space Station and many other satellites orbit the planet?

8. Name the conservative American justice whose sudden death last February left a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

9. Name the U.S. president who, in 1959, proclaimed Hawaii as the 50th state.

10. In what year was Chile struck by a magnitude 9.5 earthquake, the most powerful ever recorded?

