Houston (CNN) When Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ben Garland was attending the Air Force Academy, he really wasn't focused on pursuing a career in the NFL.

"I was thinking more so becoming an Air Force officer and being the best pilot I can be," Garland said in Houston as his team was in the midst for preparing for Super Bowl LI.

The game, which is scheduled to kick off Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston at 5:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), will have US military representation on both teams: New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is in the Navy.

Garland, who is 28 and from Grand Junction, Colorado, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as a college free agent in 2010. That same year, the Broncos placed him on the reserve/military list to serve his two-year military commitment. Garland returned in 2012 and spent two years on the Broncos practice squad.

The Falcons signed him on Sept. 9, 2015. He was a member of Atlanta's practice squad for the first 14 weeks of the 2015 season before being signed to the active roster for the final three games.

