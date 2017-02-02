Story highlights Following high school, Hogan played lacrosse at Penn State

Houston (CNN) Chris Hogan is the latest in a long line of wide receivers who have reaped the benefits of catching passes from NFL legend Tom Brady.

In the AFC Championship Game, the 28-year-old from Wyckoff, New Jersey, set a Patriots playoff record with 180 receiving yards and he caught two touchdown passes.

"It'll be something that definitely I'll remember for the rest of my career, and probably for the rest of my life," Hogan said. "Someone told me that this was going to be a game that you'll look back on 30 years from now and you'll remember exactly what happened."

Hogan celebrating with Danny Amendola after scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

What a journey it's been. Hogan's path, which now has led him to Sunday's Super Bowl, is unorthodox. Before he reached the NFL, Hogan spent four years away from football, opting to play college lacrosse at Penn State. He later squeezed in a season at a nontraditional football powerhouse before turning pro.

"It takes a special human being to be able to make that transition," Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater said. "Chris is a very gifted athlete. He does a lot of things well and can't speak enough to his toughness, his physical and mental toughness. I think, here's a guy who's pretty much willed himself into being a great NFL receiver after having not played a tremendous amount of college football. I can't speak to how tough the transition may have been, but I would imagine it wasn't an easy one."

