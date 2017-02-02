Story highlights Garcia is Spain's star turn at sevens

(CNN) For Patricia Garcia and rugby, it was love at first sight.

"Rugby is my passion and my way of life," she says. "It teaches so much and I try to share the values of it."

But that love may have gone unrequited if a friend at university hadn't coaxed her into trying out the sport.

"I was playing football with a friend and she suggested I come along and try out rugby," Garcia tells CNN from Spain's Australian base ahead of this weekend's Sydney Sevens tournament.

"I said, 'No way, I don't want to.' In the end, I gave in and, when I played for the first time, I fell in love."