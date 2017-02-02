Story highlights Andriy Grivko punches Marcel Kittel

Ukrainian disqualified from Dubai Tour

Kittel says he 'won't accept apology'

(CNN) Cyclists are accustomed to fighting for position, but rarely do they fight each other during a high-profile race.

As the wind and sand swirled in the Dubai Tour so too did the red mist for Andriy Grivko, who left race leader Marcel Kittel bloodied, with the German accusing the Ukrainian of landing a punch on him during the third of five stages.

I won't accept an apology for this. That has nothing to do with cycling. What Grivko did is a shame for our beautiful sport. pic.twitter.com/vvMN5LzQN0 — Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) February 2, 2017

Germany's Kittel, winner of the opening two stages and the defending champion, said on Twitter that Grivko's actions were a "shame on our beautiful sport."

'Unsportsmanlike and unacceptable'

"When we passed a construction site, the sand began blowing and as soon as we went into the crosswinds we were fighting for position, which is always stressful, and Andriy Grivko punched me," the Quick Step Floors rider added on his team's website.

