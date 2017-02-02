WH: New or expanded settlements 'may not be helpful in achieving' peace

Story highlights Since taking office, Trump's administration hasn't taken a clear stance on Israeli settlement activity

Trump lambasted the Obama administration for allowing a UN resolution to pass that condemned Israel's settlements

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration warned Thursday that new Israeli settlement activity could potentially hamper the peace process, a new stance for a White House that's remained adamant in its support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite the shift, the White House said it hadn't taken an official position on Israeli settlements, saying it would wait until Trump meets with Netanyahu later this month to formally develop a position.

"While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

"The Trump administration has not taken an official position on settlement activity and looks forward to continuing discussions, including with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he visits with President Trump later this month," Spicer said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Netanyahu Thursday, the State Department said. Tillerson "stressed America's steadfast commitment to its key allies and partners as it works to protect the interests and safety of the American people," a State Department statement said, adding that Tillerson also spoke with his German, Mexican and Canadian counterparts.

