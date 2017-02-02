WH: New or expanded settlements 'may not be helpful in achieving' peace

Story highlights Since taking office, Trump's administration hasn't taken a clear stance on Israeli settlement activity

Trump lambasted the Obama administration for allowing a UN resolution to pass that condemned Israel's settlements

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration said Thursday it hadn't taken an official position on Israeli settlements, though it suggested the expansion of construction onto land claimed by Palestinians could hamper the peace process.

"While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

At the same time, Spicer insisted the administration has "not taken an official position on settlement activity."

Israel announced a large new expansion of projects shortly after Trump took office.

Trump lambasted the previous administration for allowing a United Nations Security Council resolution to pass that condemned Israel's settlements. The move drove a wedge between the incoming and outgoing administrations during the transition period after Trump spoke out vocally against the resolution.

