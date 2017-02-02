Breaking News

US planning additional sanctions on Iran

By Elise Labott, CNN

Updated 4:35 PM ET, Thu February 2, 2017

Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know

    Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know

(CNN)The White House is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iranian entities under existing executive orders that predate President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the move.

The additional designations are in response to Iran's ballistic missile test Sunday and were first reported by Reuters.
The additional sanctions are similar to actions taken by former President Barack Obama after Iran's previous ballistic missile tests.
    Following a meeting Thursday with Harley-Davidson executives in the White House, Trump declined to rule out the prospect of military action against the Islamic Republic.
    "Nothing's off the table," he said.
    Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday Iran's recent ballistic missile test launch, calling it a "provocative" breach of a UN Security Council resolution. Iran denies that's it's violated any UN mandate.
    "As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said from the White House briefing room.
    The news of the Iran sanctions came the same day that the US Treasury Department said it will allow for some companies to do limited business with Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB. The move is a minor easing of a sanction put in place at the end of the Obama administration that limits business to $5,000 for any calendar year.

