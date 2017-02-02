US planning additional sanctions on Iran

(CNN) The White House is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iranian entities under existing executive orders that predate President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the move.

The additional designations are in response to Iran's ballistic missile test Sunday and were first reported by Reuters.

The additional sanctions are similar to actions taken by former President Barack Obama after Iran's previous ballistic missile tests.

Following a meeting Thursday with Harley-Davidson executives in the White House, Trump declined to rule out the prospect of military action against the Islamic Republic.

