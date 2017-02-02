Story highlights Facebook video shows military convoy driving with a Trump flag

US Navy confirms the incident and says the flag use was 'unauthorized'

(CNN) Drivers fly all sorts of flags from their vehicles, but it's not every day you see a military convoy sporting something other than the US flag.

A Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by an East Coast Naval Special Warfare unit -- also known as a Navy SEALs unit.

Flying certain flags from military vehicles is allowed, but a blue Trump flag waving in the wind is not one of them.

"Department of Defense and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display," said Navy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Jacqui Maxwell. "The flag shown in the video was unauthorized."

The Navy has started a command inquiry on this incident.

