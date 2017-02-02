Treasury allowing for some transactions with Russian intelligence agency

Story highlights The move is a minor easing of a sanction put in place by Obama

A top State Department official said the move was made as a technical fix

(CNN) The Treasury Department said Thursday it will allow for some companies to do limited business with Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.

The move is a minor easing of a sanction put in place at the end of the Obama administration that limits business to $5,000 for any calendar year.

A top State Department official said the move was made as a technical fix to the sanctions that were put in place to avoid "unintended consequences" of US government business with Russia.

President Donald Trump denied Thursday he'd eased sanctions on Russia.

"I haven't eased anything," Trump said during a meeting with Harley-Davidson executives at the White House.

Read More