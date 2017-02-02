Dems boycott committee vote, but Republicans unanimously approve Trump's EPA pick

Story highlights Sen. John Barrasso is chairman of the Environmental Public Works Committee

He followed other Republican chairmen in suspending committee rules this week

(CNN) A Senate panel voted Thursday to approve President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency after the Republicans suspended the rules in the face of a Democratic boycott.

The move allowed Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to proceed despite Democrats' second consecutive day skipping out on the scheduled vote.

Republicans unanimously approved Pruitt, 11-0.

"It's disappointing that they chose that course of action but we will not allow it to obstruct," the Environmental Public Works Committee Chairman Sen. John Barrasso said.

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee employed the same maneuver Wednesday after Democrats also boycotted votes on the nominations to head the departments of treasury and health and human services.

