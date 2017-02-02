Ruline Steininger, Clinton supporter, dies at 103

Story highlights Steininger was born in 1913, before the first World War, when women could not vote

On September 29, Steininger became one of the first people in Iowa to vote in person for Clinton

(CNN) On a cold February night last year, 102-year-old Ruline Steininger caucused for Hillary Clinton in Iowa, determined to witness history and help elect the country's first female president.

"I've got a big job ahead of me ... I've got to live," she said at the time. "After that, OK, I can die if I want to, but I'm going to live until she's elected."

Steininger died Tuesday night, three months after her dream was dashed. She was 103. Her daughter, Karen Steininger, confirmed Ruline's death to CNN on Thursday.

"She had a long and productive life and did much to inspire many women, young and old," she said in an email. "One of my favorite things that she said, as my husband was telling her about the Women's March here in Des Moines, was to please send Hillary a note after her death and to let her know that she'll still be fighting. An activist even after she's gone."

Steininger was born in 1913, before the first World War, when women could not vote. During the 2016 campaign, CNN documented Steininger's efforts to help elect Clinton -- the country's first woman to capture a major political party's nomination for president.

