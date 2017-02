The great big Rex Tillerson to-do list

Welcome to your first week on the job, Mr. Secretary of State. A whole world of problems require your immediate attention. On your plate:

If the travel ban debate doesn't get resolved soon, the fallout will keep growing. Even members of your own party disagree with this ban. And many question the real motive. If it's all about security, then why doesn't it include countries linked to recent terror attacks in the US

In his conversation with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump slammed the Obama-era agreement to accept refugees, sources said. The conversation got testy . Afterward, Trump tweeted the agreement was a "dumb deal."

Why it's a big deal: Australia has been a longtime US ally, fighting alongside American troops around the world. Keeping good relations would be in both countries' best interest.

Trump recently ordered the planning and construction of a 1,900-mile long wall along the southern border with Mexico, starting with federal funds for now.

Why it's a big deal: We're talking about what could be a $10 billion project here. While your boss has repeatedly said Mexico will pay for the wall, Mexico has repeatedly said it won't. So who'll foot the bill?

What's going on: More than More than 400,000 people have been killed in the six-year civil war, and ISIS has taken advantage of Syria's instability. Trump's travel ban blocks Syrian refugees from entering the US indefinitely.

Why it's a big deal: The Syrian crisis may be the biggest humanitarian disaster on the planet right now. The Obama White House supported moderate rebels fighting Assad's regime. Now it's up to this administration to lay out US' role.

What's going on: Before you were confirmed to be Secretary of State, many wondered whether your long-standing relations with Russia as ExxonMobil CEO would present a conflict of interest. After all, President Vladimir Putin has awarded you the Order of Friendship, one of Russia's highest honors for foreign citizens.

Why it's a big deal: As the nation's top diplomat, you're in a challenging role serving both the President -- who has openly admired Putin -- and the American people, many of whom view Putin as an adversary.