Thursday's vote is the first of dozen votes expected on undoing Obama era regulations

(CNN) The Senate voted Thursday to roll back the Stream Protection Rule, an Obama administration regulation aimed at curbing waste from coal mines from entering waterways but that Republicans complained was an onerous job killer in coal country.

The 54-to-45 vote was largely along party lines though four red state Democrats supported it and one moderate Republican voted against it.

The vote came out one day after the measure passed the House 228-194, sending the bill to President Donald Trump's desk.

This is the first of what is expected to be dozens of environmental, financial disclosure and energy rules put in place by Obama in the last weeks of his tenure that the GOP leaders on the Hill plan to undue using a special legislative tool known as the Congressional Review Act. Trump is expected to sign each of the measures.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, a vocal advocate for the thousands of coal miners in his state, decried the stream rule as a "an 11th hour parting salvo in the Obama Administration's war on coal families that could threaten one-third of America's coal mining jobs."

