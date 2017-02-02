Story highlights "It's a stunning thing," Pelosi said

The move is "making America less safe," she said

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Thursday called the appointment of Steve Bannon, the President's chief strategist to the National Security Council "stunning," and referred to him twice as "white supremacist."

"It's a stunning thing, that a white supremacist would be a permanent member of the National Security Council," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.

The move is "making America less safe," the California Democrat added.

Pelosi has been critical of early moves by the Trump administration, but she also Thursday seemed to raise question about the President's fitness for the job.

She brought up a proposal that House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, was reportedly considering that would require an independent medical assessment of the condition of the President, including mental health.

