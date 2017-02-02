Internal memo shows travel ban approved by DOJ on Friday

Story highlights The internal memo states that the travel ban order is approved "with respect to form and legality"

OLC provides legal advice to the President and executive branch agencies

(CNN) Over the last week, courts across the country have faced a deluge of lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban, but on Thursday, the Justice Department released an internal agency memorandum signing off on the legality of the executive order the same day it was signed by the President.

The executive order was approved last Friday in a less than two-page memorandum by the Office of Legal Counsel -- the office within the Justice Department that provides authoritative legal advice to the President and agencies within the Executive Branch.

The memo summarized several key provisions of the executive order, but its legal analysis was brief: "The proposed Order is approved with respect to form and legality."

"As is generally the case under the Office's longstanding practice, however, it does not identify or contain substantive analysis of issues that were evaluated in the course of the review," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program.

