Story highlights McCain provided his GOP colleagues a crucial vote to move the nomination, despite "concerns"

Both votes were along party lines

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's nominee to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget cleared a procedural hurdle Thursday, despite one prominent Republican still expressing concerns.

South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney's nomination was moved to the floor on two strictly party line votes by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Budget Committee.

In the first vote, before the Homeland Security committee, Arizona Sen. John McCain provided his GOP colleagues a crucial eighth vote to move the nomination, though he said he still has "concerns" about Mulvaney.

"I do believe the full Senate should have the opportunity to consider Congressman Mulvaney's nomination," McCain said at the outset of the hearing. "Given Congressman Muvalney's record on defense spending, including his vote to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan, I continue to have concerns about his nominations to be OMB director. However, I will continue to weigh all the facts as the Senate considers Congressman Mulvaney's nomination."

McCain engaged Mulvaney in tense questioning at his confirmation hearing, peppering him with questions about his repeated support of cuts to defense spending and calling his vote on Afghanistan "crazy."

