Graham: I will never be satisfied until we punish Russia

"They clearly tried to manipulate the outcome," Graham said

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday he is drafting a resolution with the goal of making Russia pay for interfering in the 2016 election.

"I will never be satisfied until the Congress and the White House work together to punish Russia for trying to interfere with our election," the South Carolina Republican told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "At This Hour." "I don't think they changed the outcome but they clearly tried to manipulate the outcome."

The US intelligence community concluded in a declassified report that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Graham has been one of the harshest critics of Russia following the revelation. He said if Trump doesn't punish Russia for its behavior, it will show the world that the American resident is weak.

"If Donald Trump forgives Putin for what he tried to do in our election, that will scream weakness and the world will get a lot more unstable," he said Thursday.

