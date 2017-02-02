Trump said in 2011 that he'd put soldiers on the Mexico border

Story highlights "You put soldiers on that line," said Trump in 2011.

In a phone conversation last Friday with Mexican President Peña Nieto, President Trump offered to help Mexico with drug cartels.

(CNN) In an April 2011 interview, President Donald Trump said he'd put the American military on the border to stop illegal immigration.

Trump, who was contemplating a presidential run at the time, made the comments to Fox News' Bill O'Reilly.

"Well, you either have a country or you don't," Trump said when asked about stopping illegal immigration. "You either have a line and boundary or you don't. Something has to be done."

Asked how he would stop it, Trump said he would put American soldiers along the border.

"You put soldiers on that line," said Trump.

