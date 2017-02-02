Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. to lead education task force for Trump

Story highlights Falwell endorsed Trump in January

The White House declined to comment

Washington (CNN) Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, will lead an education task force put together by President Donald Trump, a spokesman for the university told CNN Thursday.

Len Stevens, the school's spokesman, said Falwell -- the son of Jerry Falwell Sr., the late televangelist -- will push to stop regulations coming out of the Education Department, especially those that apply to colleges and universities.

The White House declined to comment.

Falwell has been particularly interested in curbing rules that require schools to investigate campus sexual assault under Title IX, a federal law that bans discrimination in education.

"(Falwell) has an interest in eliminating what he feels are overreaches by the federal government, particularly the Department of Education, as pertains to colleges and universities across the country," Stevens told CNN in an email.

