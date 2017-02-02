First granddaughter sings Chinese new year song in Mandarin

Ivanka Trump posted a video of daughter, Arabella, 5, singing a "Happy New Year" song in Mandarin, and toting a red dragon puppet on strings.

"Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐!" Trump wrote (translation: "Happy New Year!").

The two were welcomed by Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai, watched a musical performance and enjoyed paper and sugar sculptures.

"My translator!" Trump said of her eldest child.

President Donald Trump was tough on China on the campaign trail, once saying: "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing," referring to China's high number of exports relative to the US.

But his granddaughter's education in Mandarin has long been in the works.

In November 2012, Ivanka Trump told the South China Morning Post that her daughter, then 16 months old, was studying Mandarin with a Chinese nanny.

"I don't know much, but I can pretty much name every animal in the zoo, so if I go on a safari, I'll be able to use my Mandarin. It's not so practical, but I'm learning. My daughter doesn't speak much yet, but she seems to know as many words in Mandarin in terms of understanding what they mean as she does in English," she said at the time.

She's since posted multiple times showcasing Arabella's progress, including a video of Arabella clad in traditional Chinese silk singing a new year song last year, the "Year of the Monkey."

The video went viral in China following Trump's victory nearly nine months later.