The Clintons get another warm Broadway welcome

Story highlights Bill Clinton said he and Hillary Clinton met with the cast of the Broadway musical "In Transit"

It's one of the former first couple's several recent visits to Broadway

Washington (CNN) The Clintons have a taste for drama.

Former President Bill Clinton said Thursday both he and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, met with the cast of the Broadway musical "In Transit."

"Hillary and I loved visiting with the cast and crew of @InTransitBway, a moving, creative story of different lives coming together," Bill Clinton tweeted.

Hillary and I loved visiting with the cast and crew of @InTransitBway, a moving, creative story of different lives coming together. https://t.co/Dmf2HSAJm5 — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) February 2, 2017

video shows members of the audience chanting "Hillary" and cheering as the Clintons took their seats before the performance.

During the campaign, the cast of "Hamilton" headlined a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton's campaign. She praised the acclaimed production on the campaign trail, imploring her supporters to see the Broadway play whose tickets are notoriously hard to come by.

Read More