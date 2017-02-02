Story highlights Trump and the RNC spent roughly $400,000 on his properties between late November and late December

Trump enters the 2020 presidential cycle owing no campaign debt, and sits on $7.6 million cash on hand

(CNN) Donald Trump continued spending his campaign cash on personal properties even after Election Day, according to his latest campaign spending report.

Trump throughout the race disbursed funds to properties like Trump resorts and on services like his personal airline. Doing so is perfectly legal, provided the campaign pays the full rate, but the payments alarmed ethics experts who wanted to ensure Trump wasn't personally profiting off his presidential campaign.

Trump, who has already filed with the Federal Election Commission for reelection in 2020, shared with the FEC this week that he and the Republican National Committee spent about another $400,000 on Trump properties from late November to the end of December, according to a review of his latest filings.

That included rentals of Trump facilities like the Doral in Miami or catering services like those from "Trump Restaurants LLC."

Trump's campaign was also run out of another Trump property, Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan -- he paid rent for the office space.

