Trump administration easing travel ban restrictions for green card holders

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is easing restrictions on legal permanent residents who were initially affected by the President's executive order largely banning entry to the US by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

After nearly a week of claiming it wouldn't change the executive order, the administration is retreating on how the order affects so-called green card holders. The seven countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Sudan and Yemen.

Airlines were briefed on some of the changes beginning on Wednesday.

Details of the eased restrictions were described by a person briefed on the changes and confirmed by a senior administration official.

US legal permanent residents who are from the seven countries will again be allowed to participate in the Global Entry program, which allows for expedited border clearance for travelers deemed to be low-risk.

